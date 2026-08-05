"Democratic Bulgaria" called on Prime Minister Rumen Radev and Minister of Finance Galab Donev to take action so that the case for the ownership of 29% of the shares of the International Fair - Plovdiv is not terminated. The coalition claims that the decision of the Minister of Finance depends on whether businessman Georgi Gergov will be given the opportunity to acquire control over the company.

In the position of "Democratic Bulgaria" It is stated that according to the decision of the Supreme Court of Cassation of July 29, the proper procedural representative of the state in the case is the Minister of Finance, and not the Minister of Economy, as has been the case until now, news.bg specified.

According to DB data, the court has given Finance Minister Galab Donev a one-week deadline to confirm all procedural actions taken on behalf of the state in the case since 2023. According to the coalition, if this is not done, the proceedings will be terminated for procedural reasons, without the dispute being considered on its merits.

From "Democratic Bulgaria" warn that such a development would open up the possibility that Varna's 29% of the fair's shares could be transferred to a company controlled by Georgi Gergov.

"We call on Prime Minister Rumen Radev to fulfill his promise that he will fight the oligarchy. We call on him as Prime Minister to protect the public interest. Today, through his Finance Minister Galab Donev, Radev has a chance to prove that he did not lie to the Bulgarians. Today he must fulfill his functions and protect the International Fair - Plovdiv from businessman Georgi Gergov, "the position states.

The coalition recalls that they have been campaigning on the case of the Plovdiv Fair since 2021, when, according to them, a procedure was initiated through decisions of the municipal councils in Plovdiv and Varna that could lead to the acquisition of 79% of the company by Georgi Gergov.

"We have gone through different ministers, through numerous cases, and now everything that has been done can be easily destroyed. Minister Donev is only required to confirm the actions taken so far in protecting the public interest. There can be no apology for the opposite,"Democratic Bulgaria" also states.