Kostadin Kostadinov: Rumen Radev is attacked by his MPs

"Vazrazhdane" accused Prime Minister Rumen Radev of trying to divert attention from the failed meeting of the parliamentary Committee on Policies for Bulgarians Abroad, convened due to the case of 23-year-old Bulgarian Iva Mihaylova in the Republic of North Macedonia. The party's leader Kostadin Kostadinov spread a position in which he criticizes the prime minister and the ruling majority. We publish the position without editorial intervention:

It is obvious that Radev is trying to cover up the blunder of, as he himself says, his deputies, who, although they gave an application that they would work without interruption, went on a long summer vacation and yesterday did not appear at a meeting of a convened committee.

We recall that MP Angel Georgiev from "Vazrazhdane" convened an emergency meeting of the Committee on Policies for Bulgarians Abroad yesterday, which was attended only by representatives of "Vazrazhdane", DB, PP and one from "Progressive Bulgaria". Six deputies from "Progressive Bulgaria" were absent, as were those from GERB and DPS, which ruined the committee meeting. The reason for its convening was the case of the Bulgarian Iva Mihaylova, whom the Macedonian authorities do not allow to receive treatment in Bulgaria. This threatens the 23-year-old girl with disability, and yesterday's commission was to present in detail the facts of the case to the deputies by the mother of the victim - Hristina Mihaylova. The urgency of the case, which is related to the life of the young Bulgarian woman, forced the commission to continue in an informal dialogue despite the absence of the deputies of "Progressive Bulgaria". During the meeting, before the attending representatives of the parliament and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hristina Mihaylova presented data on irregularities in the case.

Today, Rumen Radev, as Prime Minister, instead of immediately dealing with the case, comes out with allegations that he is being attacked from the beach, while he has received a long-agreed, probably not from his government, tranche of the Recovery and Sustainability Plan. Radev is right, his MPs are attacking him from the beaches of the Seychelles and the Maldives, where they are most likely spending the money of the oligarchy, which has regrouped and stood behind "Progressive Bulgaria" from GERB and DPS.

Another contribution that the Prime Minister highlights is that Bulgaria has acquired the Institute for the History of Bulgarian Emigration in North America.

"About two months ago, I met with the Minister of Culture - Evtim Miloshev, who is the sixth minister in recent years whom I have met with on the occasion of the Institute for the History of Bulgarian Emigration in North America. Most of the ministers I have met with were from Rumen Radev's caretaker governments. Service governments that made important decisions to replace the Bulgarian lev with the euro, but did not take any action to acquire the archive earlier. I also asked the current minister the question that I asked the previous ministers before him, and insisted that the archive be purchased. I introduced the Minister of Culture to the issue related to it, and informed him that in recent years "Vazrazhdane" has donated tens of thousands of levs from its subsidy for this archive. In short, we did all the work so that Rumen Radev has something to brag about today.", said Kostadin Kostadinov.

It is the duty of every country to preserve its history, not an occasion for praising a prime minister based on work done by another political party. Let Rumen Radev not forget that the Prime Minister has duties for which he receives a solid remuneration from the taxes of Bulgarian citizens, and they do not owe him gratitude for having done his job.

Iva Mihaylova, who was tried in Kochani: The prosecutor is trying in every way to protect the police

She expects it to become clear today whether she will be released to Bulgaria for treatment

Source: news.bg