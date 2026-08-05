They are looking for over 100 civil servants in the state administration

Over 100 vacant positions for junior and chief experts, as well as heads of departments, are currently announced in various state institutions and departments in our country, reports the newspaper "Telegraph" based on data from the Administrative Register. Currently, there are 93 active competitions.

The largest number of announcements is for the capital - 50, followed by Burgas with 5 and Montana with 4 vacant positions. In the other regions of the country, the number of competitions is mainly one or two.

The most sought-after specialists are junior experts, for whom over 24 competitions have been announced. They are followed by the positions of chief expert with 18 vacancies and head of department with 13 vacancies.

Occupying a position in the state administration in most cases requires passing a specialized knowledge test, an interview, or a combination of the two.

The combined approach is applicable, for example, to the position of chief architect of Sofia, which is being sought by the Sofia Municipality. The deadline for submitting documents is August 10, and candidates must have at least 5 years of professional experience. The "Odessos" district of Varna Municipality is also looking for a chief architect, but there candidates must go through an interview and present a concept, with the requirement for 3 years of experience.

The starting salary indicated in mass is 620 euros, noting that this is the minimum wage and may vary. The individual amount is determined according to the professional experience, qualifications of the candidate and the level of the position held.

Some administrations indicate specific remuneration for the advertised positions. In the State Agency for Refugees, the amounts for experts vary between 620 and 1,396 euros. A junior expert in the Patent Office will receive 859 euros - an amount identical to that for an employee in the administration of the capital region "Nadezhda". A salary of 1,000 euros per month is provided for a chief expert in the international cooperation department in the Municipality of Varna.

Higher management positions offer correspondingly higher remuneration. The Social Assistance Agency - Ihtiman is looking for a head of a directorate with a possible salary of 1,500 euros. A senior legal advisor in the Municipality of Ruen would receive 1,250 euros.

The salary of an inspector in the Communications Regulatory Commission with over 7 years of experience can reach 1,396 euros, while a candidate with over 1 year of experience will receive up to 1,182 euros. Individuals with minimal experience for this position would start with around 859 euros.