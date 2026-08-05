Important news in FACTS on 05.08.2026

Georgi Kandev: They have started to “retrieve” the colleagues who brought back the hopes of the people!

They have started to “retrieve” colleagues who brought back the people's hopes!

Kostadin Kostadinov: Rumen Radev is attacked by the plajovete of his deputies

"Vazrazhdane" accused Prime Minister Rumen Radev of trying to divert attention from the failed meeting of the parliamentary Committee on Policies for Bulgarians Abroad, convened due to the case of 23-year-old Bulgarian Iva Mihaylova in the Republic of North Macedonia. The party's leader Kostadin Kostadinov spread a position in which he criticizes the Prime Minister and the ruling majority. We publish the position without editorial intervention:

A public discussion of the ten-year development plan of "Bulgartransgaz" was held

The Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) held a public discussion of the ten-year development plan of "Bulgartransgaz" EAD for the development of networks for the period 2026-2035, reported by the EWRC.

„Democratic Bulgaria“ called on Galab Donev to protect the state share in the Plovdiv Fair

"Democratic Bulgaria" called on Prime Minister Rumen Radev and Minister of Finance Galab Donev to take action so that the case for the ownership of 29% of the shares of the International Fair - Plovdiv is not terminated. The coalition claims that the decision of the Finance Minister will determine whether businessman Georgi Gergov will be given the opportunity to acquire control of the company.

Over a million euros for plane tickets for Rumen Radev's deputies

The National Assembly has announced large-scale public procurement for transportation costs, including the purchase of plane tickets and fuel, totaling nearly one and a half million euros. According to information from NOVA TV, deputies from the 52nd parliament plan to travel to 57 destinations around the world over the next two years. The amount for air transport alone amounts to 869,196 euros excluding VAT, and after calculating the tax, the cost exceeds one million.

Georgi Vuldjev: Personal bankruptcy does not save from a mortgage

Citizens in Bulgaria can now file for bankruptcy after the long-awaited Bankruptcy Register officially became operational on August 3, 2026, reports the Bulgarian National Radio. By order of the Minister of Justice Nikolay Naydenov, the system was put into operation, which gives the green light for the actual implementation of the Law on Bankruptcy of Individuals.

Boiko Borisov in conversation with Burgas Mayor Dimitar Nikolov! Will he be a candidate for president of GERB?

GERB is discussing the nomination of Dimitar Nikolov as the party's presidential candidate, News.bg learned from its sources. According to unconfirmed information, Boyko Borisov has already had a meeting with the Burgas mayor.

BG Automotive Genius: Police in Plovdiv stopped a homemade vehicle assembled with foam and isoliband

A man was detained in the Plovdiv neighborhood “Trakia“ after trying to escape a police check with a homemade electric vehicle. The incident took place during a car patrol in the area, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Plovdiv announced.

The Government creates a high-tech park for space developments near Dobroslavci

The Council of Ministers approved a draft Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Bulgaria and "STARBASE EUROPE" Ltd. for cooperation in the implementation of the priority investment project "High-tech Industrial Park and Space and Defense Development Center - Dobroslavtsi".

The Government Detected Unauthorized Access to Administrative Networks

The Government has detected unauthorized access affecting certain administrative networks. The problem was discovered during the work on the implementation of a new national cybersecurity system, the press center of the Ministry of Innovation and Digital Transformation (MIDT) announced.

Boyko Borisov: GERB is preparing a shadow government

GERB leader Boyko Borisov announced that the political formation will present its own shadow government before the upcoming local elections in order to demonstrate its readiness and capacity to govern. This became clear from his video address, distributed through the political platform “New Minds“, reports BGNES.

The Court of Auditors has begun an investigation into Peevski for conflict of interest

The Court of Auditors has initiated proceedings to establish a possible conflict of interest in relation to MP Delyan Peevski, reports Nova TV. The investigation began after a report received on July 31, raising questions about the correspondence between the property and income declared by the deputy and his real lifestyle.

Mayor of Bansko: Youth quarrels are normal for a city with many tourists

A lot is being interpreted with reality, apparently people and the media want sensations. This was stated to the Bulgarian National Radio by the Mayor of Bansko Stoycho Banenski about the scandal that erupted in Italy and was also taken up in our country, after a gathering of underage Bulgarians, who insulted and chanted Nazi slogans in front of the hotel of young Italian Jews who were at a seminar in the resort town.

Vigenin: North Macedonia must win the support of Bulgarian citizens

„If the Republic of North Macedonia wants to be a member of the European Union, it is not enough for its representatives to tour European capitals and look for ways in the European Parliament. They must win the support of Bulgarian citizens and should not underestimate this issue.“ This was stated by the Bulgarian MEP from the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats Group, Kristian Vigenin, in the BNT podcast “#Balkans“.

Officially: The "Radev" Cabinet begins work on Budget 2027

With its decision, the government approved the budget procedure for 2027, the government press service announced. It creates the necessary organization and coordination between the individual institutions in the process of budget planning and drafting the draft law on the state budget of the Republic of Bulgaria for 2027 and the updated medium-term budget forecast for the period 2027-2029, which constitutes the reasons for it.

At the request of the Ombudsman: Constitutional Court initiates a case against the State Budget Act

The Constitutional Court initiates a case at the request of the National Ombudsman against the State Budget Act. The complaint is about the provisions that affect the change in the method of calculating the minimum wage and calculating the length of service, adopted in the budget, informs the Bulgarian National Radio.

A shortage of fruits and vegetables is possible in our country

The increased control of fruit and vegetable imports at the borders continues. The action begins after weeks of tension in the sector and signals from producers that local production remains unsold, while cheap foreign goods enter the market. Bulgarian fruits and vegetables are purchased at prices below cost, and the consumer pays 4-5 times higher, farmers tell bTV.

Shishkov announced the plans of the MRRPW for 2027: Projects for a Children's Hospital and for 800 km. highways

"We want to have a ready project for the children's hospital by the end of next year, and to design those 800 kilometers of highways, which we will then give out for concession".

Three arrested for illegal production of olive oil near Sofia

Three people have been arrested in a specialized operation against illegal production and bottling of olive oil in the Sofia village of Zhiten.

SO: Owner of the property with the illegal fentanyl laboratory is the Agricultural Academy

“In connection with the information spread that the property where the illegal fentanyl production laboratory was discovered is owned by the Sofia Municipality, we categorically state that this statement does not correspond to the facts”, its press center stated.

Petar Stoyanov has no intention of participating in the presidential elections

Petar Stoyanov will not run for president. This was revealed by Iliyan Vassilev, former Bulgarian ambassador to Russia, on his social network profile, quoted by news.bg.

Health Minister for the State Psychiatry in Sofia: We will not allow another delay

The Ministry of Health will not allow a new extension of the deadline for the relocation of the State Psychiatric Hospital “St. Ivan Rilski” in Sofia. This was announced by the Minister of Health Katya Ivkova.

Journalist and fiction writer Dimitar Shumnaliev has passed away

After a long illness, the famous Bulgarian journalist and fiction writer Dimitar Shumnaliev has passed away, his family announced.

Rumen Radev: We have preserved invaluable testimony to the struggles of the Macedonian Bulgarians

"After 15 years of efforts, Bulgaria acquired the Institute for the History of Bulgarian Emigration in North America “Ilia Gadzhev“. We have not just acquired some priceless archives. We have preserved a priceless testimony from selfish encroachments - about the struggles of the Macedonian Bulgarians for freedom and national unity, about the Bulgarian spirit and about the Bulgarian ethnic self-awareness, language and culture of the Macedonian immigration to the USA and Canada since the beginning of the 20th century. The Bulgarian government will continue to uphold the historical truth, the memory and the honor of our ancestors in the future.” This was stated by Prime Minister Rumen Radev before the start of today's meeting of the Council of Ministers.