MES honored our Olympic champions, who won 68 medals in a year

This year, there is no international, European or Balkan competition in which a Bulgarian national team has participated and not returned with medals. Today, at an official ceremony at the MES, the Minister of Education and Science, Prof. Georgi Valchev, awarded the prizewinners of the prestigious Olympiads held so far.

Each of the distinguished students received a diploma and an electronic book reader, provided under the National Recovery and Sustainability Plan. The teachers who prepared the national Olympic teams were also honored with diplomas and plaques from the MES.

„The distinctions are recognition of your personal successes. We hope that with your example you will inspire many more of your classmates, because it is important for a person to embark on this path“, the minister addressed the Olympians. He emphasized that behind the achievements are both parents and teachers, who with their unreserved support and dedication help young talents to unleash their potential. “If you have to become good in your chosen field, you need a lot of work, and you show it“, said Prof. Valchev.

During the year, Bulgarian Olympians have won 68 medals – 14 gold, 25 silver and 29 bronze, with awards won in every international, European and Balkan Olympiad in which our country has participated. More competitions are ahead and the number of medals is expected to continue to increase.

“I express my warm gratitude to all of you for what you are doing for Bulgaria“, emphasized Minister Georgi Valchev. He recalled that before the start of this year's competition marathon, Prime Minister Rumen Radev presented the national flag to our national science teams. Medalists from other fields, including philosophy and English, were also honored at today's ceremony.

For the first time, the Ministry of Education and Science is organizing such an event before the end of the competition year - after the conclusion of the European, Balkan and some of the international Olympiads. The awards are recognition of the already achieved successes of our young minds and at the same time an incentive for the activity of all students before the start of the new school year. Today's event is also a continuation of the joint initiative of the Ministry of Education and the Association of Olympic Teams to encourage participation in the first, municipal rounds of the Olympiads. “Medals are important, but participation is also important. It is important to set out on the path. That is why we will organize a series of events to popularize your example“, said Prof. Valchev.

According to him, if they choose to continue their education in Bulgaria, young people will have the opportunity to complete part of their studies at leading universities outside the country and work with established scientists from different countries. “Our country needs talented, capable, knowledgeable and responsible young people“, said the minister.

The ceremony was also attended by Vasya Nikolova and Venelina Miteva from the Association of Olympic Teams, experts from the Ministry of Education and Science, etc.