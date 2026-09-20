On the same day, at the same time: the electoral commissions of Yotova-Vulchev and Gyurov-Kandev announced registration with the Central Election Commission

On Monday, September 21, at 11 a.m. at the Central Election Commission, the co-chairs of the Initiative Committee, which nominated Iliyana Yotova and Kiril Valchev as independent candidates for president and vice president, will submit over 9,000 signatures for their registration to participate in the elections on October 25, 2026, reports "FOCUS".

Again on September 21, again at 11 a.m., representatives of the EC of Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev will also submit registration documents.

Gyurov and Kandev, as well as the co-chair of the Initiative Committee Konstantin Valkov and lawyer Vasil Stefanov, will be present at the submission of the documents.

FOCUS recalls that today from "Vazrazhdane" announced that they will announce their presidential candidate pair in Veliko Tarnovo on September 22 - the last day of the registration period with the Central Election Commission. The decision was made after a survey among the party's supporters.

The party refuses to confirm whether the leader of "Vazrazhdane" Kostadin Kostadinov is among the names being discussed.