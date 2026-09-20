Radan Kanev: The outcome of the presidential elections is not a foregone conclusion, although Yotova is the favorite

The outcome of the upcoming presidential elections is not a foregone conclusion, although the current president Iliyana Yotova is the favorite. This was stated by DSB leader and MEP Radan Kanev in Varna, quoted by the Bulgarian National Radio.

According to him, the extreme nervousness of the campaign recently shows that there is no categorical choice. Therefore, in his words, it is necessary for Iliyana Yotova and Gyurov to participate in pre-election debates.

The topic of the debates should be related to the direction of development of our country for a longer period of time and to the determination of the main priorities related to pan-European security and a stronger Europe.

Radan Kanev is in Varna for a meeting with members and supporters of DSB.