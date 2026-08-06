A large fire closed "Trakia", a helicopter also joined the extinguishing

A huge fire near the 69th kilometer completely blocked traffic on the "Trakia" highway in both directions. Around 15:00, the flames crossed the highway, which necessitated its urgent closure. Traffic is being diverted along a detour route: the "Mirovo" junction (I-8 road) - Kostenets - Belovo - Pazardzhik - Gelemenovo junction and back.

The fire broke out shortly before noon between the Pazardzhik villages of Tserovo and Slavovitsa. Due to the wind and high temperatures, it has grown rapidly, currently covering an area of over 1000 acres.

Dry grass is burning near the turnoff to Velingrad, and vineyard areas have also been affected. The fire has already entered the nearby pine forest, affecting oak forests. The fire department specifies that there is currently no danger to the settlements and buildings in the area. The Lesichovo Municipality and the police warned that due to the element, the road to the village of Lesichovo will most likely be closed soon.

At around 3:00 p.m., the flames crossed the highway, which necessitated its complete closure. Traffic in the area is blocked in both directions. Traffic is being diverted along a detour route: road I-8 road junction “Mirovo“ – Kostenets – Belovo – Pazardzhik - road junction “Gelemenovo“ and back.

Due to the complicated situation, a military helicopter was also involved in the fight against the fire in the land of the Pazardzhik village of Slavovitsa. The AS 532 AL Cougar from the 24th aviation base took off at 15:28 at the request of the General Directorate “Fire Safety and Population Protection“. The crew is assisting in extinguishing the fire from the air.

Dozens of firefighters, volunteers and teams from the State Forestry are working on the ground. Fire teams from Plovdiv and Sofia have also been redeployed to them. 8 more fire engines arrived at the scene and joined in extinguishing the fire.

Law enforcement agencies are appealing to drivers to drive at a reasonable speed and keep a safe distance, BTA correspondent in Pazardzhik Gergana Kurtakova reported.