Accident closes main road Sofia - Varna, two children injured

Due to an accident in the area of the junction for the Veliko Tarnovo village of Momin Sbor, the main road Sofia - Varna is temporarily closed to traffic, the press center of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Veliko Tarnovo announced.

At around 3:30 p.m., two cars collided. According to initial information, the engine compartment of one of the cars caught fire as a result of the impact, and the fire was later extinguished.

Two children traveling in the other car were taken to the Emergency Department in Veliko Tarnovo for examination. According to initial reports, they are not seriously injured, BTA reported.

Police teams are redirecting vehicles traveling in this direction via a detour through the village of Momin Sbor.