Weather today, forecast for Saturday, August 8: Sunny and hot with thunderstorms in the afternoon

The heat wave in Bulgaria reaches its critical point. NIMH officially announced the second level of danger – orange code for extremely high temperatures in 21 regions of the country.

According to current data from weather forecasters, the extreme heat has been continuing for over five consecutive days, with thermometers today reaching maximum values between 33° and 38°. In the capital Sofia, the maximum temperature will remain around 33°.

Forecast by region: From sunny morning to afternoon storms and hail

On Saturday night, the weather will be clear and almost quiet, providing minimal night cooling. The first half of the day will start with mostly sunny and heavy weather. After lunch, however, the atmosphere over most of the country will quickly become unstable.

The development of powerful cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds is expected. In many places, mainly in the western, northern and extreme eastern regions, short-term rain will fall, accompanied by strong thunderstorms. Forecasters explicitly warn that there are serious conditions for local hail. The wind will remain weak to moderate throughout the day, with a direction from the north-northeast.

Weather on the Black Sea Coast and in the Mountains

On the Black Sea Coast: Sea tourism enthusiasts will enjoy mostly sunny weather before noon. After noon, the cloudiness will increase and in some places along the coast it is possible to rain and thunder. The maximum air temperatures will vary between 29° and 32°. The sea water remains extremely warm – between 25° and 26°, and the sea waves will be about 2 points, increasing to 2-3 points after noon.

Sea tourism enthusiasts will enjoy mostly sunny weather before noon. After noon, the cloudiness will increase and in some places along the coast it is possible to rain and thunder. The maximum air temperatures will vary between 29° and 32°. The sea water remains extremely warm – between 25° and 26°, and the sea waves will be about 2 points, increasing to 2-3 points after noon. In the mountains: Before noon, the mountain ranges will be sunny, but in the afternoon the clouds will quickly thicken. Cumulonimbus systems will develop, bringing short-term precipitation with thunderstorms, mainly in the massifs of Western and Central Bulgaria. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 27°, and at 2000 meters - around 19°.

What's coming in the next few days?

This dynamics on Saturday is a clear harbinger of the upcoming short-term cooling. On Sunday, August 9, precipitation and thunderstorms are expected to cover significantly more areas in the country, which will slightly lower daytime temperatures to levels between 30° and 35°, but the minimums will remain high.