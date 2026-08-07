Almost a year and 4 months after a 6-year-old child lost his life in a dentist's chair in a clinic in Plovdiv, the boy's parents provided documents they received under the Access to Public Information Act. They show that within weeks the Executive Agency “Medical Supervision” had prepared two reports on the activities of the dental clinic. 6-year-old Angel dies after being given general anesthesia during dental surgery.

„The conclusions of the forensic and toxicological examination that was made are that our child was intoxicated with the preparation „Nivalin“, which is actually the antidote to the anesthetic“, says Georgi Raichev, the father of the deceased child, to bTV.

In February 2026, on the day of her release as director of the Medical Supervision, Ivanka Dineva announced on social networks that she was providing the Ministry of Health with documents from a completed inspection of a clinic in which there was a child's death.

„The inspection found that the medical facility had worked outside the rules set by the health authorities. The minister did not want to hear about it. I am leaving the documents with the agency“, she writes.

The family assumes that Dineva's allegations are related to the investigation into their son's death. Months later, the parents officially receive a report prepared by the new leadership of the Medical Supervision. It analyzes the findings from a previous inspection, explicitly considering the question of whether there are grounds for revoking the clinic's license. The conclusion is that the violations found do not justify revoking the license.

“The conclusions are in contradiction with the previous report made by Ivanka Dineva“, says Georgi Raichev.

And more – some of the findings in the previous inspection were misinterpreted.

Today, Ivanka Dineva is again at the head of the Medical Supervision.

When asked by the agency and the Ministry of Health – Has the issue of revoking the clinic's permit been officially raised, what actions have been taken and what is the reason for the discrepancy in the conclusions of the two reports?

„The questions you have raised are being investigated by the Ministry of Interior authorities upon a report. In view of the above, – Ms. Dineva cannot comment on the case at this time“, the IAMN stated.

„Well, we simply want the letter of the law to be observed! According to the Health Care Act, these violations determine the closure of the clinic that killed our child. And we want to protect society from further tragedies“, says Georgi Raichev.

At the moment, the prosecutor's office has brought charges against three doctors – against two anesthesiologists for negligence, which caused the death of the 6-year-old boy, and against the dentist – that he conducted the treatment in violation of established medical standards.