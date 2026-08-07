Electric shock killed storks in Gabrovo

The Regional Inspectorate for Environment and Water (RIEW) in Veliko Tarnovo has requested from “Electrorazpredelenie Sever" AD to take measures to safety the electrical installations in the area of the Regional Non-Hazardous Waste Landfill in Gabrovo as soon as possible due to numerous cases of dead white storks as a result of contact with the power grid. This was reported to BTA by the director of the inspection, Eng. Stanislav Stanchev.

According to him, the RIEW received a signal about the mass death of specimens of the protected species of white stork in the area of the landfill. In connection with the species' feeding migration, the inspection has sent an official letter to the electricity distribution company requesting an urgent inspection of the electrical facilities and an assessment of the risk of bird incidents.

The RIEW insists that measures be taken to secure the facilities by installing diverters on the wires and insulating covers on the poles in order to limit bird deaths. The inspection has also requested information on the actions taken.

From the Municipal Enterprise “Regional Depot for Non-Hazardous Waste“ – Gabrovo and the Municipal Inspectorate have taken action to collect the dead birds and have notified the competent institutions and the electricity distribution company.

The eco-inspection also indicated that in recent days two injured birds have been transported to the inspection for care after injuries, and a third white stork with a broken leg has been sent for treatment to the Wildlife Rescue Center in Stara Zagora.

The Municipal Enterprise “Regional Non-Hazardous Waste Depot“ Gabrovo explained that this year a significantly higher concentration of white storks has been observed in the region, which use the landfill as a feeding place during their migration.

Eng. Stanislav Stanchev stated that the Regional Inspectorate for Environment, Water and Water is monitoring the situation and has taken the necessary actions to notify all competent institutions. According to him, there are technical solutions for securing power lines that can reduce the risk of damage to birds.

This morning, five lifeless white storks were spotted on site in the area of the Regional Non-Hazardous Waste Landfill near Gabrovo.