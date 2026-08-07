Psychiatrist: Psychopaths are being raised

There was a group of children who attacked people in malls. That's where psychopaths are built. A psychopath is not born that way, he is raised. The most critical period is between the ages of 12 and 16. That's when psychologically, fundamental changes occur in the functioning of their psyche. He said this in an interview for "Telegraph Podcast" psychiatrist Dr. Veselin Gerev.

When asked how he explains the aggression of the teenagers from Plovdiv, accused of the murder of 37-year-old Georgi Kuzev, he replied that they most likely witnessed domestic violence - verbal or physical.

Cruelty

At this age, a crisis of authority occurs for them and they are easily influenced by marginals, not by good examples. "They are easily fooled. Probably the bully said "Let's kill this one" and the others said "Yes". You should know that everything starts at home. If the father is a physical or verbal abuser, then the child is ready to become an abuser, because the father sets the example that this is how problems are solved, "added the psychiatrist.

He also described another peculiarity of these children - they necessarily film their every action and upload it to the networks in order to seek approval and new followers. "They have aggressive, asocial behavior, they document all their manifestations. Everyone wants to go against the rules, something like a mini hippie movement, a rebellion of personality and everyone wants to belong to this group - the cool, aggressive ones who dispense justice and break the law," added Dr. Gerev.

Uniform

There is a psychopath hiding in each of us. The question is whether it will be awakened, Dr. Gerev also commented. This is caused by accumulated tension, anger and rage, which stop a person's ability to analyze the situation and push them towards impulsive, aggressive reactions.

When asked if there are psychopaths in the police and army, the psychiatrist was categorical – there are everywhere. The army and police attract people looking for adrenaline, but also give them access to legal weapons. That is why psychologists should work with them at an early stage, when their aggression is only verbal.

Complexes

The smaller the brain, the bigger the car, the psychiatrist also said regarding the war on the roads. According to him, the more powerful a vehicle is, the bigger the psychopath is behind the wheel. "Pumped up with muscles, devoid of thought. For them, it's a matter of betting who can lift more," he added.

Gerev's conclusion is grim. The psychopath, he says, does not control himself - the only thing that stops him is the application of the law in its entirety. Punishment works because the psyche is commanded by fear, and a person loses his fear when he has a "back" or the financial opportunity to redeem himself. In this context, the psychiatrist cites a conversation with a judge, according to whom a truly fair trial only exists when both parties are poor.

Fentanyl and zombies

Dr. Gerev also comments on the impact of fentanyl on the psyche. It is dozens of times stronger than heroin. From his experience as a doctor, he explains that the substance suppresses the respiratory center in the brainstem and, in larger quantities, can lead to instant death. It is precisely the suppression of the centers in the trunk, according to him, that explains why addicts look like "zombies" - with bowed heads and slowed movements.

The psychiatrist warns that opioid addiction is created quickly, and makes a controversial claim that dealers processed cannabis with low-quality opiates to make users addicted without their knowledge. He assumes that in a state of abstinence and without money, an addicted person can commit a robbery or murder, including against the dealer. Whether the disappearance of a substance from the market will lead to a wave of crimes, Gerev does not undertake to predict with accuracy. According to him, such cases happen, but often remain unsolved.