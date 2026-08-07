RIA introduces new criteria for stopping trucks

The authorities are introducing new and clear criteria for stopping heavy trucks in the heat after a sharp reaction from the transport industry and urgent intervention by Transport Minister Georgi Peev. The reason for the dissatisfaction was the sudden bans by the RIA, which forced drivers to wait for hours in temperatures above 35 degrees in parking lots without basic conditions for rest.

The restrictions on the movement of trucks over 12 tons came into effect shortly after 4:00 p.m. on Friday. Police patrols began to stop heavy-duty traffic on the Struma Motorway, and drivers found themselves stranded in parking lots that did not offer any conditions.

A site inspection showed a complete lack of drinking water, fountains, toilets, benches and even shade. The only thing available along the road was a container for household waste and a sign warning of African swine fever. Some of the drivers told Nova TV that the heat in the cabins was unbearable and they could hardly stand the conditions. According to the initial plan, some of them were supposed to spend up to 23 hours in total for the entire weekend (on Friday the restriction was in effect from 4:00 PM to 11:00 PM, and on Sunday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM).

The transport industry reacted sharply, as the order of the Road Infrastructure Agency was announced at the last minute – only on Thursday late afternoon. According to the carriers, this leads to huge financial losses due to the impossibility of planning the routes. The problem prompted an extraordinary meeting between the industry and the Minister of Transport Georgi Peev.

After the talks, the minister came out with a clear position that there are no specific rules for introducing temporary restrictions, which creates uncertainty in the sector. He emphasized that in Bulgaria there are not enough suitable parking lots with conditions for drivers who literally risk their health, waiting in the heat. Peev asked the RIA to submit a new order with clear criteria, corrected and coordinated with the industry.

The Executive Director of the Chamber of Road Carriers Dimitar Dimitrov explained what the changes will be. A traffic stop due to the heat will be necessary only in truly extreme temperatures above 35 degrees, and the measure will operate locally – mainly for Ruse and neighboring areas, without affecting all highways in the country.

Restrictions will also be introduced on days with heavy traffic, but they will only apply to specific points such as the Kresna Gorge, as well as on sections of highways where repairs are currently being carried out.