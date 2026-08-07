The state masters the law on "fair" price

The Ministry of Economy, Investments and Industry publishes for public discussion a draft Methodology for determining fair value of basic food products.

The methodology aims to create a single, transparent and reproducible mechanism for determining an indicative fair value, which will serve as a reference for consumers. It will provide maximum transparency and predictability, as it does not represent a mechanism for administrative price determination and does not violate the principles of a free market economy and competition.

The Ministry consistently follows the principle that each measure must be developed in an open dialogue with all stakeholders. Therefore, the project is subject to the widest possible public discussion.

In the process of preparing the methodology, expert analyses were used, and good European practices were considered in order to guarantee an objective, market-oriented and economically justified analytical approach. A key priority is to achieve broad consensus so that the final document meets the highest standards of transparency, competitiveness and consumer protection.

The opinions received during the public consultation will be carefully analyzed and will be reflected in the final version of the methodology.

See here the Draft Decree of the Council of Ministers on the adoption of the Methodology for determining the fair value of goods pursuant to Art. 68p, para. 6 of the Consumer Protection Act.