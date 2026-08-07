Large fire near Parvomay

A large fire in dry grass has broken out between the Plovdiv village of Poroyna and the town of Parvomay, Nova TV reported. The signal was received shortly after 2 p.m. Initially, there was a strong wind at the site of the flames and four fire trucks with 12 firefighters were sent.

Eyewitnesses report that the flames are growing. At 6 p.m., due to the difficult terrain and wind, additional forces and resources were sent to the area of the fire, and a total of 10 fire trucks with 20 employees are fighting the front. A bulldozer is also involved in extinguishing the fire.

There is no official information about the cause of the fire, what area is affected and whether there is a danger to settlements or people in the area.