Parents of a newborn and a capital hospital exchanged accusations

Parents from Vidin accuse a capital hospital of a series of omissions in the treatment of their newborn son. According to them, the child was placed in a repair facility, developed an infection and was discharged prematurely. The family has notified the health institutions. The hospital "Prof. Ivan Mitev" denied the accusations and stated that the hospital had also filed a report, but to the social services, Nova TV reported.

Svetozar was born on June 6. When he was only three days old, he underwent surgery at "Pirogov" hospital due to intestinal obstruction. After a few days of staying there, the newborn was admitted to "Prof. Ivan Mitev" hospital for postoperative care. According to the parents, however, the manipulations on the baby were careless.

“For the first time in my life, I saw a newborn trying to scratch, pull, and get out. They demonstrated complete incompetence in caring for the stomach”, claims his mother, Yoana Todorova. ”At one month old, he turns over on his stomach out of sheer effort to protect himself from being touched”, adds the father. Yoana believes that the infection the child contracted after discharge was a result of activities in the hospital room by workers while the newborn was on life support. The doctors accused the parents of incompetence, claims the child's father, Svetozar Paskov.

According to the parents, the workers were replacing old blinds and putting on new ones. ”They started drilling holes, raising dust. I asked if they could disconnect the system and take him out into the hallway to protect him, but they refused,” the mother shared. “A few days later, he developed a life-threatening severe intestinal infection due to bacteria,” says Joanna. The child then had to be readmitted to the hospital. From Vidin, the parents drove to Montana, from where the child was transported to Sofia by air ambulance.

After an inquiry from the hospital, they stated that blinds had been installed in the room within ten minutes, which could not have led to the development of a severe infection.

“During the period 17-29 July, the child was cared for by the staff of the Gastroenterology Clinic due to the lack of an accompanying parent. Social services were notified. Several conversations were held with the parents. On August 3, the child was hospitalized again due to a worsening condition at home, and during this stay in the hospital, the staff again took care of him due to the absence of both parents,” says the position of the medical facility.

The parents claim that after the birth, the mother's health deteriorated and that is why she did not stay with her child, and the father was not allowed. They filed a report with the Ministry of Health. They confirmed to us that they would conduct an inspection, and the hospital assured us that the child is in stable condition. A stay in another medical facility is pending.