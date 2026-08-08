NRA on the Sea: Almost every second site in the south hides turnover

The large-scale summer control campaign of The National Revenue Agency (NRA) reports an alarming spike in violations on the Southern Black Sea Coast.

According to official data from the tax authorities, distributed on August 8, Burgas district turns out to be a clear leader in non-compliance with fiscal legislation in the country. Within the framework of the inspectors' campaign, it is seen that almost every second inspected facility on the southern coast operates in violation of the laws.

Statistics for the entire Black Sea Coast report a total of 2,200 inspections carried out since the start of the season on June 29 to date, with 700 violations found. However, the breakdown by region highlights the serious problem in the south: in Burgas region alone, there are 1200 inspections, and as many as 500 violations have been identified. This means that the share of irregularities there exceeds 40%, turning the destination into a critical point for fiscal control.

Who are the most common violators and what are the sanctions?

Representatives of the “Communications“ Directorate at the National Revenue Agency explain that the main frauds and omissions in commercial establishments by the sea remain similar over the years. The most frequently found tax violations include:

Failure to issue fiscal receipts to customers;

Dramatic differences between the marked amounts and the actual cash balance;

Lack of mandatory details in receipts;

Misreporting of turnovers and price conversion violations.

The Revenue Agency recalls that the sanctions for the gray sector are uncompromising. Upon first detection of an unissued receipt, the financial fine can reach up to 2,000 euros. In cases of repeated violations, the amount is automatically doubled, and the law also provides for compulsory sealing the commercial entity for a period of up to one month.

Music festivals and large-scale sites under continuous 24-hour control

Due to the high fiscal risk, a total of 25 large sites have been placed under constant 24-hour surveillance throughout the country, 20 of which are located in the Burgas region. More than 20 inspectors of "Fiscal Control" are directly engaged in the field in the resorts of the south.

Under siege are also two major music festivals taking place on the Southern Black Sea Coast this weekend. Before the start of the events, the tax authorities have carried out a full inventory of the goods available at the bars. After the festivals are over, the quantities sold will be compared with the reported digital turnover to ensure full payment of taxes.

The summer control campaign along the sea and internal borders of Bulgaria will continue actively without interruption until the very end of the tourist season. Citizens can also report unissued notes via the "NRA Mobile" application.