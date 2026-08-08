Glavchev: I will not audit myself

The Chairman of the Court of Accounts Dimitar Glavchev reacted sharply to the accusations of a potential conflict of interest.

The reason for the media tension was the large-scale audit of the Ministry of Finance. The audit covers the state public finances in the period from January 1, 2020 to May 31, 2026. This time period also includes the management of the caretaker government, headed by Dimitar Glavchev himself.

In a statement on social networks, distributed on the morning of August 8, 2026, he categorically declared: “I have no concerns about audits and inspections. I have not and will not audit myself“. Glavchev described the media publications as pure speculations that are not based on legal facts. According to him, a conflict of interest is proven in an administrative-procedural manner, and everything else is insinuations.

Additional explanations on the case and details of the procedures at the Court of Accounts were published by Focus and Banker.

What required Glavchev's signature?

Parliamentary Assignment : The audit is a requirement of the National Assembly.

: The audit is a requirement of the National Assembly. Legal procedure : The President signs the institutional orders by law.

: The President signs the institutional orders by law. Delegated control: The Deputy Chairmen of the Court of Accounts drive the actual audit.

Distribution of powers in the Court of Accounts

The criticisms of Dimitar Glavchev were determined by him as unfounded due to the internal rules of the audit institution. Since the inspection was directly assigned by the Bulgarian Parliament, Glavchev's signature under the order is a mandatory administrative act, not a personal initiative.

All other current audits from the annual program are controlled entirely by the deputy chairmen of the department. The work on the audit process is distributed in such a way that the head of the chamber is not directly involved in the collection and analysis of data. During his absences and commitments in the executive branch, his functions are assumed by Goritsa Grancharova.