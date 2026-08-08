Abrovski: Strict control over imports from Ukraine and new inspections of RES

The state is introducing uncompromising measures to protect Bulgarian production and agricultural lands.

This became clear from statements by the Minister of Agriculture and Food Plamen Abrovski during the official opening of the hunting season for migratory game in the land of the village of Potsarnentsi, Radomir municipality.

Full control of Ukrainian sunflower

Every import of sunflower from Ukraine will be subject to strict institutional control. Minister Abrovski categorically stated that border checks will be carried out without exception. The main focus of the inspections will be product safety and testing for residues of dangerous pesticides. The purpose of the enhanced phytosanitary filter is to ensure full market transparency and prevent unfair competition in the oilseeds sector, the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency (bta.bg) reports.

RES installations on fertile lands and forests are stopped

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food is starting massive inspections for the construction of renewable energy sources (RES). The inspections are being activated immediately after an official signal filed by concerned residents of Radomir. The institutions will closely examine the change in the purpose of the areas. “We will not allow the wanton destruction of fertile agricultural land and forests at the expense of solar parks“, the Minister of Agriculture emphasized to journalists.

Electronic hunting tickets for the start of the season

Digitalization in the management of the sector is moving to the next stage. When launching the group hunt for migratory game, Minister Abrovski announced that the Council of Ministers is preparing key changes to the Hunting and Game Conservation Act. The main emphasis in them is the introduction of electronic certification and issuance of hunting tickets. The measure will reduce the administrative burden for over 50,000 Bulgarian hunters, with the long-term goal being the fully electronic issuance of hunting permits, informs the specialized portal BG Lov (bglov.com).

In connection with the active fire season, the Minister called for exceptional responsibility in the forests. More information about the current measures and the market situation in agriculture can be found in the official press center of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food (mzh.government.bg).