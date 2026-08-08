Lawyer Markovski on the murder in Plovdiv: I have never seen such cruelty and sadism from minors, the case is unprecedented

For almost 25 years I have been dealing with serious criminal cases and especially crimes against human integrity, life and health. The case is unprecedented. I have never seen such exceptional cruelty and sadism from minors in my long-standing practice. This was stated by lawyer Dimitar Markovski on the air of “Wake Up” in his capacity as a lawyer for the family of the murdered 37-year-old Georgi Kuzev in Plovdiv.

“In all cases, a murderer is created over time. He may also have some prerequisites. From an early age, family environment, influence, circle of friends, lack of any educational measures and creation of virtues turn some young people into severe sociopaths who are extremely resistant to correction and correction of behavior”, he said.

“I have not familiarized myself with the materials on the case. Subsequently, I will submit a request to the supervising prosecutor for this to happen at a slightly later point. In principle, purely procedurally, there is a special moment in which the investigation itself, after collecting all the materials and evidence, will provide us with this opportunity to familiarize ourselves with the materials on the case. But I was guided by the evidence in the case, given that the motives of the district judge in Plovdiv, who determined the initial measures of "detention under guard", were made public, Markovski specified.

According to him, the prosecutor's office in Plovdiv will not have any particular difficulties in proving the authorship of this crime and the qualifying charges that have been raised. "The particularly torturous and cruel manner seems to me to be easily provable at first glance. The ridiculous fact that Georgi was brutally beaten for more than an astronomical hour indicates that he could not have not experienced extremely severe pain and suffering during this period of time. He has almost no healthy place and healthy organ in his body", said Markovski.

„Regarding the particular cruelty there, I think that the prosecutor's office will also not have any particular difficulties. They showed this particular cruelty. The results of the forensic medical report prepared for the deceased indicate that the beating was cruel”, he added.

“This “hunting for pedophiles” is not an activity that teenagers should engage in. There are relevant institutions in the state and law enforcement agencies that can combat this serious phenomenon”, said the lawyer.

“In this particular case, I want to state categorically that Georgi does not have the profile of a pedophile. This boy was an absolutely normal heterosexual boy of mature age who was looking for a girlfriend. The fact that he had contact with a person who presented himself as a 15-year-old does not make him a pedophile. The fact that he intended to communicate with a girl who had not reached the age of majority does not make him a pedophile,” Markovski specified.

“It should be considered whether this organized trap created by the youths does not speak of premeditated actions and desires that they prepared in advance for their intention to kill him, which could lead to a subsequent additional accusation that the murder was committed under premeditation”, he also said.

“It seems to me that a very dangerous and worrying trend is emerging that needs to be said out loud. This type of crime, murders committed by minors in recent years, has seen an extremely high rate, so we can consider increasing the upper limit of the punishment”, the lawyer said. According to him, the sentence of 12 years is extremely low.

“The parents cannot be held criminally liable, since they did not participate in the crime itself. They will be held civilly liable when their children are convicted,” he added.