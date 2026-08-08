MoD: The drone that fell near Kardam is most likely a Ukrainian decoy "Maya"

The drone that fell in the area of the former Kardam border checkpoint is most likely a Maya decoy drone, which is widely used by the Ukrainian armed forces. This is indicated by the initial analysis of the remains, the Ministry of Defense announced. The ministry specifies that at the moment there is no evidence that the incident was intentional.

„In connection with the drone that fell in the area of the former Kardam border checkpoint, the Ministry of Defense states the following - the initial analysis of the remains shows that it is most likely a Maya decoy drone. This type of drones is widely used by the Ukrainian armed forces,“ reads a position of the Ministry of Defense sent to the media.

The department claims that at the moment there is no reason to believe that the incident was intentional.

We recall that a little earlier today, Prime Minister Rumen Radev announced the invasion and explosion of a drone in Bulgarian airspace at a briefing in the Council of Ministers after a meeting of the Security Council.

"At 8:10 this morning we have an incident - an invasion of a drone in Bulgarian airspace and the explosion of the drone 100 meters inside the Bulgarian border from the direction of Romania," he explained and added that this happened in the immediate vicinity of the compressor station 200 meters from the former checkpoint between Bulgaria and Romania, 200 meters from our compressor station.