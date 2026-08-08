There are no deep craters at the site of the drone explosion near Kardam

Security measures have been tightened at the Kardam border checkpoint, a BNR correspondent reported from the site near Kardam, where the drone fell.

This is a border area and procedural and investigative actions are currently being carried out there.

The specific type of drone has not yet been established. The first conclusion is that there are no deep craters at the site of the explosion, i.e. the amount of the explosion was not such as to cause them.

Exactly how it passed, where it came from and why it was missed is yet to be determined.

After the procedural and investigative actions are completed, we will be informed of more details.

Sources from the investigation assured that there is no danger to the population, except for the increased measures on the Romanian and Bulgarian sides. The work of the investigative team continues.

The few people who came to the store in Kardam told the National Radio that they were worried - they did not feel sufficiently protected, but they wanted to find out what happened.

The situation is calm.