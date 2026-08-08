Let's see how Rumen Radev's government will protect our national interest. This was written on his Facebook profile by the deputy from the GERB-SDF parliamentary group and member of the Defense Committee Hristo Gadzhev in connection with the statement of Prime Minister Rumen Radev that a drone entered Bulgarian airspace near Kardam and exploded.

"A drone blew itself up on Bulgarian territory next to a key gas pipeline. Its origin is still unclear. If the drone is Ukrainian, I suspect that by tonight this will be in all the media. But if it turns out to be Russian (which is much more likely), it should not happen that the government will start justifying and downplaying the incident," Gadzhev said.

"Romania has already reacted much more firmly after a series of Russian drones in its airspace — including by expelling a Russian diplomat. I hope ours will not enter an apologetic regime towards Russia, as it did with Iran," adds the GERB-SDS MP.

"If it is Russian, this will be another escalation and provocation by the Russian Federation towards NATO and Bulgaria in particular," writes Hristo Gadzhev.