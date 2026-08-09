Since the beginning of the year, MPs have cost us nearly 10 million euros. This is shown by a review by “Telegraph“ of the National Assembly's budget execution reports for the first half of 2026, which are uploaded to the parliament's website.

It is clear from them that the NA's expenses for MPs' salaries for the first three months - January, February and March - amounted to over 5.117 million euros. This amount swelled to 9.7 billion euros at the end of July. This means that the average salary of an MP varies between 6,000 and 7,000 euros.

About two months ago, the elected representatives made changes to the rules of procedure of the National Assembly. With these, they eliminated the automatic increase in their salaries every three months and froze their basic salaries at the levels from March - at around 4,236 euros. However, this is only the basis, because each of them is entitled to a class of seniority according to their work experience, an allowance for participation in committees, and they are members in principle of two. If one of them heads a given committee, the money is more.

The same applies if they are in the leadership of their parliamentary group or in the National Assembly itself. Separately, an allowance is due if someone is a professor or associate professor, for example. The accounts show that by the end of the year the National Assembly will give about 20 million euros. for salaries of our representatives.

The parliament's reports show that the total costs are much higher - over 26 million euros, with nearly 19.5 billion euros of them going to staff, and about 6.584 million euros to maintenance. The staff of the National Assembly amounts to 879 people. About 513,280 euros were spent on business trips in the country, and about 83,229 euros on trips abroad.

According to the preliminary plan, the total kilometers that deputies and officials are scheduled to travel in the official cars of the parliament this year are 2.5 billion. However, so far, departmental cars have traveled over 660,000 kilometers. The NA's fleet has about 67 cars, the oldest of which was manufactured in 1993 and the newest in 2014.

The NA's revenue for the first 6 months of the year is just over 547,000 euros, with a large part of it - 415,977 euros - coming from property, most often from rents. The turnover from sales in the MP's canteen and food in the buffet has so far amounted to nearly 265,000 euros. The Parliament allows for group visits. 110 such visits have been held. The congratulatory addresses sent on behalf of the NA are 124.