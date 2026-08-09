Prof. Momekov explained how fentanyl works

Fentanyl is a drug that has been used for decades - an important and valuable medication. Abuse turns it into an anti-substance. This was stated to BTV by Prof. Georgi Momekov, Dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy at the Medical University – Sofia.

"People can buy drugs from a dealer with different frequencies and overdose."

And he warned - fentanyl can be sold and mixed with another type of drug without the user wanting it.

If fentanyl is not diluted with something, it can easily cause an overdose, because it requires a small amount, Momekov added.

Fentanyl affects the skeletal muscles, especially those that affect breathing - we see wooden chest syndrome. This type of drug turns off the respiratory center, the expert said, explaining why most "fentanyl zombies" are hunched over.

Respiratory depression or a very slow breathing rate - that's why fentanyl leads to rapid death."