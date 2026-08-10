Case and protest over the MEC decision for the mayor of Gorna Oryahovitsa

The case on the appeal of the GERB party against the decision of the Municipal Election Commission in Gorna Oryahovitsa, which did not make a decision on the early termination of the mandate of the mayor Nikolay Rashkov after a court decision on conflict of interest entered into force, begins today in the Veliko Tarnovo Administrative Court.

At 12:30, or half an hour before the start of the court session, a civil protest was organized in support of Rashkov in front of the courthouse.

The protest in support of the Gorna Oryahovitsa mayor is under the heading: “Enough with the political backstage games”.

With a decision of July 16 this year of the Supreme Administrative Court Rashkov was recognized as having a conflict of interest because he concluded a contract with his mother at the beginning of his term, to whom he transferred 8 acres of municipal property, the auction of which he won before the local elections.

On July 31, the Municipal Election Commission with 5 votes ”for” and 5 votes ”against” failed to make a decision on the early termination of the mandate of the Gorno-Oryahovo mayor.

The GERB party filed a complaint with the Veliko Tarnovo Administrative Court against the legality of the decision of the Municipal Election Commission.

Before the last meeting of the election commission, the mayors of the remaining 9 municipalities in the district issued a joint declaration in support of Nikolay Rashkov.

Whatever decision the Veliko Tarnovo Administrative Court makes, it is subject to appeal to the Supreme Administrative Court.