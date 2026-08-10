Meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with the Ambassador of Ukraine over the downed and exploded drone

A meeting is expected to be held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with the Ambassador of Ukraine to Bulgaria in connection with the downed and exploded drone on the territory of Bulgaria, BNR reported.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Defense specified that according to the initial analysis, the unmanned aerial vehicle near Kardam is similar to those used by the Ukrainian army.

On Saturday, Kiev assured that the Ukrainian Defense Forces did not intentionally direct any aircraft towards Bulgaria.

"We maintain close contacts with the Bulgarian side to clarify the circumstances", said on Saturday the spokesman for the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Georgy Tykhy.