Wednesday Weather: Yellow Heat Alert Nationwide

Inour weather will be sunny, but extremely hot. From the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) announced yellow code for dangerous heat for absolutely all areas of the country. Sunny weather will prevail during the day, with temporary cumulus clouds developing over the western regions only in the afternoon, but the probability of precipitation remains minimal.

What temperatures can we expect?

According to the official weather forecast, published by the on-duty forecasters on the website of the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency (BTA - bta.bg/bg/news/bulgaria/1183278-prognoza-za-vremeto), the maximum temperatures in most of the country will be between 33° and 38°. In the capital Sofia, thermometers will reach around 34°. It will be light wind, and in Eastern Bulgaria – moderate northeast wind.

Weather on the Black Sea Coast and in the Mountains

At the sea: Along the Bulgarian coast the weather will be excellent for the beach – sunny and hot with maximum air temperatures between 29° and 32° . The sea water temperature is pleasant – about 25°-26° , and the excitement will be moderate (2-3 points).

Along the Bulgarian coast the weather will be excellent for the beach – sunny and hot with maximum air temperatures between . The sea water temperature is pleasant – about , and the excitement will be moderate (2-3 points). In the mountains: The mountain ranges will offer sunny weather, but also a slight reprieve from the heat. At an altitude of 1200 meters, the maximum temperature will be around 27°, and at 2000 meters – about 19°.

Upcoming Cooldown

Данните от синоптичния радар на АкуУедър (AccuWeather - accuweather.com/bg/bg/varna/51536/august-weather/51536) и прогнозите на НИМХ (weather.bg/index.php?koiFail=bg&lng=0) показват, че това ще е пикът на жегата за седмицата. Още в четвъртък се очаква усилване на североизточния вятър, с който ще започне да прониква малко по-хладен въздух и на места в Североизточна и Югозападна България ще превали краткотраен дъжд с гръмотевици.