Major fires in the country brought under control

The situation with fires in the country has stabilized after a round-the-clock fight against the elements. As of the early hours of August 12, 2026, the main critical points in the Plovdiv, Haskovo, Pazardzhik and Blagoevgrad regions are completely contained and under control.

The fire above Kuklen has been extinguished: 500 decares have been affected

The major fire in the land above the town of Kuklen has been completely extinguished, confirmed by the RDPBZN - Plovdiv (source: bta.bg). The fire has burned about 500 decares of independent and unsuitable forest areas. 9 fire engines and 2 teams from the State Forestry Department were involved in extinguishing the difficult terrain. No people were injured or nearby farm buildings were affected.

The new outbreak near the weapons depots near Tryavna has been brought under control

The renewed fire near the exploded ammunition depot of “EMKO“ in the village of Belitsa, Tryavna municipality, has now been completely brought under control. The information was officially announced by the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior - Gabrovo (source: bta.bg). On-duty teams remain on site to monitor for hidden local smoldering outbreaks. There is no risk of new explosions or air pollution for the population in the area.

The fire in Sakar has been stopped: The fires near Bulgarska Polyana and Dripchevo have been brought under control

The critical situation on the border between the municipalities of Topolovgrad and Harmanli has been brought under control, the Regional Administration - Haskovo announced (source: debati.bg). The flames, which affected over 1,000 acres of deciduous and coniferous forest, were stopped with the joint efforts of 11 fire teams, volunteers from Topolovgrad and heavy equipment. A Cougar military helicopter also participated in the evacuation and firefighting from the air.

Limited incidents in Pazardzhik and Blagoevgrad regions