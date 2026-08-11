Prof. Daniela Bobeva: Budget revenues are the problem, not the deficit

The budget revenues that it must distribute are the problem of the Bulgarian economy, not the deficit. This was told to the Bulgarian National Radio by financier and university lecturer Prof. Daniela Bobeva, former Deputy Prime Minister.

"Unfortunately, the entire discussion around Budget 2026 was not related to the macro framework and how to improve revenues, but to how to distribute money that is very limited and decreasing. Economic growth this year will be lower than last year", she added.

According to her, buffers should be created not only in the state budget, but also in our personal budgets and those of companies:

"There are wars going on in the world, there are very serious problems, things are not developing well, so it is high time we got down to earth and understood that our economic behavior must change".

Prof. Daniela Bobeva emphasized that external shocks to the economy are very serious, which is why they need to be rewritten and several things done that can help a lot: "Fuel prices will also pose a great challenge for inflation. It is high time that as consumers, we take into account oil prices and reduce consumption where we can, so as not to stimulate their increase. Another challenge is that we have a big problem with exports and the external competitiveness of the economy. Our trade deficit is growing rapidly, which will put additional pressure on the fiscal and on the budgets of companies and on their expenses".

We continue to develop an economy that is not productive enough, she was categorical: "Since the beginning of the year, we have had great growth in the service sector, while the industry continues to sink. The biggest decrease is in the extractive industry, there are several reasons, but one is the so-called green transition - decarbonization has a price. We are not able to find fully decarbonized technologies for the industries that are the basis of the Bulgarian economy - for cement, for glass, etc. It is possible that with some relief - tax and non-tax - the conditions for the industry could improve".

Prof. Bobeva called for more patriotism regarding our economy:

This is very important not only for the next budget, but also in general, because there are policies outside the budget as well. This should be Bulgaria's priority. We have good enterprises that succeed even in these difficult conditions, so they should be supported".

We should not give up on sectors of the economy, but give them the opportunity to develop through various financial assistance instruments: "And they should be in industry, not in tourism. We need the backbone of the economy to straighten up. Our industry operates with 15% less capacity than the average European ones. This sector really needs to straighten up and this should be done with very concentrated policies. ... Survival is a matter of strategies and that's why the state must help".

According to her, administrative reform should be carried out, but after assessing the workplace of entire groups of people and then deciding who should be removed.

The government has gradually begun to fight bad fiscal practices and this should be supported, believes Prof. Bobeva.

"Budget 2027 should be dedicated to the economy, not redistribution", she emphasized.