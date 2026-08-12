How did Burgas deal with a group of children who acted as "pedophile hunters"

The local commission for combating antisocial behavior of minors and juveniles at the Burgas Municipality 3 years ago managed to deal with a group of children who united around the idea of "hunting" pedophiles.

The young people were inspired by a television show, united and managed to invite a man to a meeting with an underage girl, on whom they had physically abused her. After this case, the institutions in Burgas united to work with the young people, so that such "actions" not to become a practice.

The secretary of the local Commission for Combating Antisocial Behavior of Minors and Juveniles, Desislava Vasileva, said on the air of “Hello, Bulgaria” that at the moment there is no information about such groups in Burgas, but three years ago there were two cases of children - “pedophile hunters”. She indicated that this school year, too, students will be talked about this problem.

The expert emphasized that children of this age want to prove themselves and therefore “easily get excited about such topics”. She was categorical that the family environment is of great importance. Vasileva specified that most often the children with whom the Commission has to work are left for hours without control by their parents. They don't know where they are, what kind of company they are in and are very surprised that their child has done something.

According to the expert, there should be more severe measures for crimes committed by children. She specified that the majority of crimes are classified as antisocial acts, and in the case of a serious crime or repeated acts, there should be more severe punishments.

Vasileva emphasized that filming aggression is complicity and in all the lectures they give in schools, they talk about the fact that “watching and spreading violence, enjoying violence is sadism according to all psychology textbooks”.