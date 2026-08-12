A helicopter joined the fire extinguishing in Sakar

The work of firefighters, forest officials and volunteers continued all night near Topolovgrad, where a forest caught fire. Air support also had to be involved. The fight against the fire will continue today, with the goal last night being to prevent it from entering a coniferous forest.

The fire started in the area of the village of Bulgarska Polyana and covered nearly 1500 acres of forest. The thick smoke worried people. The director of the regional directorate “Fire Safety and Population Protection” in Haskovo, senior commissioner Mitko Chakalov, said that there is no danger to the settlements. Six teams are working in the field. There are still smoldering fires at the moment, and it is expected that they will flare up as temperatures rise and the wind picks up.

A clearing has been made to stop the fire from reaching the pine forest. The helicopter has reduced the intensity of the fire.

The cause of the fire has not yet been established. It spread due to the wind, Commissioner Chakalov also said. Regional Governor Todor Ivanov explained that there is currently a ban on clearing agricultural land, NOVA reports.