Boyko Noev on the explosions near Tryavna: It was not a random incident, but a deliberate attack

Former Minister of Defense Boyko Noev believes that the explosions in the ammunition warehouse of the “Emko“ factory near Tryavna were not a random incident, but a deliberate attack against our weapons industry.

“Something caused these explosions from within. "The Bulgarian history of attacks leaves no doubt that this was an attack on Bulgaria's arms industry," Noev is convinced.

According to him, Bulgaria is systematically the most attacked country in Europe, recalling similar explosions over the years in other arms factories in the country.

According to him, the incident near Tryavna exceeds the capabilities of the prosecutor's office in Gabrovo and called for the National Investigation Service and the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office to take charge of the case.

Boyko Noev believes that it is high time to carry out a deep reform in the prosecutor's office and the National Security Agency, so that such incidents do not happen in the future. According to him, it is precisely because of the inaction of the prosecutor's office in other cases of exploded warehouses in our country that this story continues to repeat itself.

The former Minister of Defense also commented on the topic of the downed drone near Kardam. He accused the Bulgarian state of having ignored this danger until now, even after the start of the war in Ukraine.

„To date, Bulgaria is not capable of protecting its airspace below 3,000 meters. Above 3,000 m we have the Air Force, but we do not have the means to protect against drones. Now I understand that measures are beginning to be taken in this direction. This is good, because in Bulgaria there are companies that develop anti-drone systems, Noev explained and called on the government to include our country in the “Coalition of the Willing“, since “that is where the knowledge is, that is where the experience is“.

And he pointed out that NATO cannot in any way help us with repelling drones, because – in his words – that is our problem.

“If it were up to NATO, drones would not have fallen in Romania and Poland, or near Kardam“, the former minister specified.