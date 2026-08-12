Adv. Markovski on the murder in Plovdiv: The investigation should check the contacts and activity of the youths on social networks

It is possible that other people, besides the five accused, participated in the beating of Georgi Kuzev. This was stated to NOVA by the lawyer of the deceased's family - Dimitar Markovski.

According to him, the investigation must establish who had what role before, during and after Georgi's death.

According to Markovski, the data available to the court indicate that each of the five accused participated in the beating. However, he emphasized that they are still accused and the presumption of innocence applies to them.

The lawyer also commented on the people who were present at the beating and filmed what was happening. If it is proven that they encouraged the perpetrators to continue the violence, their actions can be considered incitement.

Markovski stated that according to information known from the public domain, the youth used symbols of neo-Nazism. According to him, this raises the question of whether a more organized group with a certain ideology is behind the case.

“These youths, in my opinion, set out with the idea of starting to implement some kind of their own law based on the rules of neo-Nazism“, said the lawyer. He specified that this is a starting point for the investigation, not an established fact.

According to him, the youths' contacts, their activity on social networks and the ideas they shared should be checked in order to clarify whether their actions were part of a wider organization.

The lawyer also allows for the version of a pre-planned trap. If it is proven that the meeting with Georgi was prepared with the intention of killing him, the prosecution may press charges of premeditated murder committed with particular cruelty.

In the meantime, the investigation continues to clarify the role of all persons related to the case.