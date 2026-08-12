The announcement of the host city of “Eurovision 2027” is postponed by another day. The event will not take place on Wednesday, August 12, as previously reported by the Bulgarian media, but 24 hours later, on Thursday, August 13, Eurovisionfun reports.

Bulgarian media have revealed that the host city of the 71st Eurovision Song Contest is expected to be announced on Wednesday, August 12. The press conference scheduled by the Bulgarian government for the same day regarding the unidentified drone that exploded after entering Bulgarian airspace has inevitably led to a slight delay in the long-awaited announcement, Eurovisionfun claims.

According to the latest information available to Eurovisionfun, the announcement of the host city will take place on Thursday, August 13.

Therefore, both Sofia and Burgas will have to wait a little longer before BNT and EBU officially announce the host city, as well as the dates on which Eurovision 2027 will be held.

For now, Burgas remains the clear favorite of the bookmakers, with its odds currently exceeding 75%.