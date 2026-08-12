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Road conditions today: Traffic and repairs on August 12

Road conditions today: Traffic and repairs on August 12

Current road conditions in Bulgaria: RIA with repairs on "Trakia" and "Hemus", the Ministry of Interior reported dozens of fires and accidents in the country

Aug 12, 2026 07:00, renew at Aug 12, 2026 06:56 79

Road conditions today: Traffic and repairs on August 12 - 1
Milen Ganev Milen Ganev Chief editor at Fakti.bg

The republican road network in the country is passable with typical intense traffic for the season.

In the early morning hours, the Agency „Road Infrastructure“ (API) and the General Directorate „Border Police“ provided up-to-date information on highway repairs, the situation at border checkpoints and the conditions for tourism in the mountains.

Ministry of Interior Summary: Fires and accidents over the past 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, the operational situation in the country has remained complicated due to the high summer temperatures. The national statistics by direction of the Ministry of Interior report the following details: