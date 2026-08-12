Road conditions today: Traffic and repairs on August 12

The republican road network in the country is passable with typical intense traffic for the season.

In the early morning hours, the Agency „Road Infrastructure“ (API) and the General Directorate „Border Police“ provided up-to-date information on highway repairs, the situation at border checkpoints and the conditions for tourism in the mountains.

Ministry of Interior Summary: Fires and accidents over the past 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, the operational situation in the country has remained complicated due to the high summer temperatures. The national statistics by direction of the Ministry of Interior report the following details: