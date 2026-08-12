5-year-old child beaten, transported by helicopter

A beaten 5-year-old boy was admitted for treatment in serious condition to the state hospital “Dr. Stamen Iliev“ in Montana this morning, he was stabilized and in the afternoon he was taken by medical helicopter for treatment in Sofia, the hospital's director, Dr. Toni Todorov, told BTA.

The beating was inflicted in the village of Novachene, Botevgrad municipality, by the child's father, who is 25 years old. Following a report from the police in Montana, he was detained at the Regional Department of the Ministry of Interior in Botevgrad. Pre-trial proceedings under the Criminal Code for the crime of domestic violence have been initiated in the case.

Bozhinov explained that the child's mother is from the village of Baurene in the Krivodol municipality, which is located near Montana. According to initial data, after the beating, the mother took the child and brought him to the hospital in Montana, where the doctors immediately called the police.

The same family, in which the mother is 24 years old and the father is 25 years old, has four children, the Montana police department specified.