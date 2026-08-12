August 13th Weather: Heat Gives, Cool Comes

End of extreme heat in our country, temperatures drop significantly on Thursday, in places it will rain.

After the prolonged summer heat and temperatures reaching 41 degrees in places, on Thursday (August 13, 2026) we can expect a noticeable cooling. Under the influence of a passing cold atmospheric front, the air masses over the country will be replaced, bringing a breath of freshness in the midst of August.

A dynamic night and a sharp drop in temperatures

Already on Thursday night, cloudiness will begin to increase from the north. In many places, mainly in the Danube Plain, there will be short-term rain showers, and local thunderstorms are not ruled out.

The wind from the northeast will increase to moderate, and along the Black Sea coast it will be temporarily strong. It is with it that a portion of significantly cooler air will invade the country.

Minimum temperatures: Between 17° and 22° for the country.

Between 17° and 22° for the country. Maximum temperatures: Will see a significant drop and will range from 26° to 31°.

In the capital Sofia, after a hot Wednesday with levels of 34 degrees, on Thursday the thermometers will show more pleasant values around 28°.

Forecast by region: Where will it be the coldest?

In Northeastern Bulgaria the thermometers will record some of the lowest daily values for the month. In Dobrich, for example, the maximum degrees will reach only 28°. In most of Southern and Southwestern Bulgaria the weather will remain mostly sunny with cumulus clouds in the afternoon, but without extreme heat.

What will the weather be like on the Black Sea coast?

Beachgoers on the native coast should be prepared for windier weather. The northeast wind will increase the sea waves, which will reach 3-4 points.

Maximum air temperatures: In Varna and Burgas they will be around 27°.

In Varna and Burgas they will be around 27°. Sea Water Temperature: Staying nice and warm – between 25° and 27°.

During the day, the clouds will quickly break and sunny weather will prevail over the sea, although cooler compared to the beginning of the week.

Weather in the mountains

The mountain regions will offer excellent conditions for tourism for people escaping the city dust, but the windy weather requires warmer outerwear. Cloud cover there will be variable, with the probability of precipitation decreasing as the day progresses.