Abrovski and Shishkov will inspect the construction of the bypass road of the city of Kresna

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Plamen Abrovski and the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works, Arch. Ivan Shishkov, will conduct a joint inspection of the bypass road of the city of Kresna under construction and the land along the route. The inspection of the construction and assembly works will begin at 11:00, the Ministry of Agriculture announced.

The construction of the route started on November 27 last year. The section is nearly 4.2 km long and is part of the project for lot 3.2.2 of the Struma Motorway. With the construction of the route, which will pass east of the city, transit traffic will be moved outside the settlement and traffic safety will be increased.

Yesterday, Minister Shishkov announced that the expropriation of land related to the “Struma“ highway will begin.

Over 50 percent of the length of the two tunnels, part of the Kresna bypass, have already been dug, the “Road Infrastructure“ Agency (API) announced on Monday.