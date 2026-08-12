Road conditions in Bulgaria

The road situation in Bulgaria: Restrictions, traffic police and K-7

Actual summary from API, MIA and PSS as of 21:54 on August 12, 2026

Sofia, August 12, 2026 – The situation on the republican road network remains dynamic and busy in the midst of the summer season. The intense heat throughout the country with temperatures up to 38 degrees requires increased attention from drivers, and the Agency “Road Infrastructure“ (API) and the General Directorate “Fire Safety and Population Protection“ (GDPBZN) monitor critical situations on the road around the clock.

API introduces restrictions and repairs on highways

The organization of traffic on the main roads has been changed due to increased traffic and planned maintenance activities.

AM „Trakia“: In sections of Sofia and Pazardzhik regions, traffic is being reorganized in stages due to cleaning joints, mowing and removing roadside vegetation. In some places, toll system cameras are also being replaced, with traffic moving in one lane.

In sections of Sofia and Pazardzhik regions, traffic is being reorganized in stages due to cleaning joints, mowing and removing roadside vegetation. In some places, toll system cameras are also being replaced, with traffic moving in one lane. AM “Hemus“: Passing in the active lane from km 61 to km 78 in the direction of Sofia is restricted. Traffic at km 338 has been fully restored after an earlier accident with a self-crashing truck.

Passing in the active lane from km 61 to km 78 in the direction of Sofia is restricted. Traffic at km 338 has been fully restored after an earlier accident with a self-crashing truck. Struma Motorway: Traffic in the direction of Sofia at km 128 is temporarily restricted due to a broken-down heavy truck, with cars waiting on site.

Traffic in the direction of Sofia at km 128 is temporarily restricted due to a broken-down heavy truck, with cars waiting on site. Main road I-5 (Parvitsa - Kirkovo): At km 378, traffic is only in one lane under the regulation of the “Traffic Police“ due to an accident.

At km 378, traffic is only in one lane under the regulation of the “Traffic Police“ due to an accident. Main road Varna - Ruse: The section near the Razgrad village of Ushintsi is closed after a head-on collision between a jeep and a truck with one person dying on the spot.

(Source of road data: Official website of the “Road Infrastructure“ Agency - https://www.api.bg)

Black statistics of the traffic police and dozens of signals to the fire department

The “Traffic Police“ to the Ministry of Interior report a difficult day in terms of traffic safety. The data show serious pressure on the control bodies.

Тежки катастрофи у нас: 24 тежки пътнотранспортни произшествия за последните 24 часа.

24 тежки пътнотранспортни произшествия за последните 24 часа. Загинали и ранени: Трима души са загубили живота си на пътя, а 32-ма са ранени.

Трима души са загубили живота си на пътя, а 32-ма са ранени. Статистика за август: От 1 до 12 август в страната са станали 259 произшествия с 10 загинали и 313 пострадали.

От 1 до 12 август в страната са станали 259 произшествия с 10 загинали и 313 пострадали. Ситуацията в София: На територията на СДВР са регистрирани 28 леки катастрофи, без тежки инциденти и пострадали лица.

На територията на СДВР са регистрирани 28 леки катастрофи, без тежки инциденти и пострадали лица. Обстановка с пожарите: Звената на пожарната са реагирали на над 100-200 дневни сигнала за произшествия в страната. Високите температури усложняват локализирането на пожари в сухи треви и горски масиви в няколко области.

(Източник на данните за инцидентите: Министерство на вътрешните работи - Пресцентър - https://www.mvr.bg)

Нормален трафик по границите, спиране на фериботи

По данни на „Гранична полиция“ към късните часове трафикът на повечето български гранични контролно-пропускателни пунктове е нормален, без интензивни струпвания на леки автомобили.

Граница с Румъния: Преминаването по Дунав мост при Русе - Гюргево се извършва в двете платна след приключилия ремонт. Временно преустановена обаче остава дейността на фериботните връзки Оряхово – Бекет и Свищов – Зимнич поради критично ниското ниво на река Дунав.

Преминаването по Дунав мост при Русе - Гюргево се извършва в двете платна след приключилия ремонт. Временно преустановена обаче остава дейността на фериботните връзки Оряхово – Бекет и Свищов – Зимнич поради критично ниското ниво на река Дунав. Граница с Гърция: През пунктовете „Рудозем“, „Златоград“, „Маказа“ и „Ивайловград“ преминават само леки коли и микробуси до 3,5 тона. На ГКПП „Кулата“ и „Илинден“ трафикът е постоянен за всички превозни средства.

(Source of information about the border checkpoint: General Directorate of the “Border Police“ - https://www.mvr.bg/gdgp)

Suitable conditions for tourism in the mountains

The Mountain Rescue Service (MSS) of the Bulgarian Red Cross reports that the conditions for mountain treks throughout the country are suitable. The weather in the higher parts is clear and sunny. The summer lift facilities in our major resorts are operating on schedule.

The MSS warns that due to the extremely hot weather in the lower parts, tourists should go prepared with sufficient drinking water, light clothing and sun protection. No serious incidents involving tourists have been registered over the past 24 hours.