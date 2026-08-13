The new approach of the Ministry of Defense to train reservists is expected

The new approach to training reservists and citizens to defend the homeland should be ready in nearly 8 months. This is stated in the Management Program until 2030 approved on Wednesday. Plans for changes in military training for civilians were announced as soon as the Minister of Defense took office.

The published management program does not provide clarity on how military training will be carried out. However, the requests are that this will happen through the changes to the Reserve Act, and the proposals should be ready in March 2027.

The 2025 Defense Status Report reported that the staffing of the voluntary reserve remains at critically low levels of only 18.6%. There are only 558 Bulgarian citizens serving in the reserve out of the designated 3,000. By the end of this year, the priority is to update the military investment program until 2032 and adopt the Armed Forces Development Plan until 2032.

By the end of the year, the rules for the use of compensation by the military, the enhanced control over the design and construction activities of the military infrastructure, the bylaws and rules for the Supreme High Command must be adapted.

The rulers note in their program by the 30th year that there will be changes to the Spatial Planning Act. To facilitate the procedures for planning, designing and building strategic defense infrastructure facilities. Priority also remains the projects for radars, ammunition, anti-drone systems and others, financed with the European SAFE loan and financed under NATO, acceptance of the second eight F-16 aircraft, achieving initial operational capability for duty, as well as the implementation of artificial intelligence systems in the army.