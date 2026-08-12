Important news in FAKTI on 12.08.2026

Andrei Gyurov to Rumen Radev about the murder in Plovdiv: Bulgaria is not a barracks

"This week Bulgaria was shocked by the murder of Georgi Kuzev. A young man whose life was taken in a way that leaves a mark on the entire society. Today, the first words should be for him and his loved ones, not for politics". This was stated by former Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov on his social network profile.

Ilian Vassilev: Rumen Radev gifted the Plovdiv Fair to his oligarch Georgi Gergov

You really must have reached the highest level of arrogance and arrogance to talk about de-oligarchization on the very day you are gifting the Plovdiv Fair to the oligarch Gergov - your brother in the Masonic lodge - today is the deadline.

Ice shower in Sofia: Elite metropolitan areas remain without hot water for 20 days

The planned repair of the "Sofia East" district heating plant in the heat source and the heat transfer network is upcoming, as part of the annual preventive maintenance of the main and auxiliary facilities of the heating districts in the capital. During the repair, the heat supply to some consumers will be temporarily suspended, reports "Toplofikatsiya Sofia", BNT specified.

5-year-old child beaten again, transported by helicopter

A beaten 5-year-old boy was admitted for treatment in serious condition at the state hospital “Dr. Stamen Iliev“ in Montana this morning, he was stabilized and in the afternoon he was taken by medical helicopter for treatment in Sofia, the hospital director Dr. Toni Todorov told BTA.

Great Britain again extended the derogation for the Bulgarian companies of “Lukoil“ - until October 29

Great Britain extended until October 29 the term of the general license, which allows transactions with the Bulgarian companies of the Russian oil concern “Lukoil“ (Lukoil), after the previous permit was due to expire tomorrow, August 13.

Jeep driver dies in serious accident near Razgrad (PHOTOS)

A 67-year-old jeep driver from Shumen died in a serious accident near Razgrad this afternoon. The incident occurred on the main road, on the section between the regional town and the village of Ushintsi.

The BG-ALERT system was activated again due to the controlled detonation of ammunition near the village of Belitsa

The BG-ALERT system was activated to inform the population about the upcoming controlled detonation of ammunition on the territory of the “EMKO“ plant in the village of Belitsa, Tryavna municipality. The announcement was made by the regional governor of Gabrovo.

A military helicopter joined in extinguishing a large fire in Yambol region

A helicopter AS 532 AL Cougar with a crew from the 24th air base in Krumovo joined in extinguishing the fire burning in the land of the village of Kamen Vrah, Bolyarovo municipality, Yambol region.

Over 160 staff positions are being cut in two ministries

The government adopted the organizational regulations of the Ministry of Economy, Investments and Industry and the Ministry of Innovation and Digital Transformation, decreed the establishment of the Executive Agency "European Competitiveness Funds" and approved its organizational regulations.

Plovdiv Metropolitan Nikolay will perform the funeral for Georgi Kuzev

The funeral of Georgi Kuzev, who died after the brutal beating on the Youth Hill in Plovdiv, will take place on August 14, Friday, at 12:00 p.m. in the New Cemetery Park in Krichim. The funeral service and the funeral ceremony will be performed personally by His Eminence Metropolitan Nikolai of Plovdiv.

Asen Vassilev responded to Radev: The father of one of the murderers from Plovdiv shows love for Progressive Bulgaria

"Today Rumen Radev allowed himself to do something extremely ugly. Instead of answering whether (and since when) the National Security Agency (SANS) knew about the existence of a neo-Nazi network in the country, Radev began to justify himself to the opposition for the last time. This was written by the leader of "We Continue the Change" (PP) Asen Vassilev after today's speech by Prime Minister Rumen Radev at the beginning of the meeting of the Council of Ministers (CM).

The Government Accelerates Financing of Municipalities and Key Infrastructure Projects

The Government is taking measures to accelerate the financing of municipalities and the development of key infrastructure projects. This was stated at a briefing after the meeting of the Council of Ministers by Regional Minister Ivan Shishkov.

The crashed motor hang glider fell 300 meters from the coast, it was not registered

One person died and the pilot was taken to hospital after a homemade motor hang glider crashed in the waters off Nessebar. A rescuer reported the incident. At 10:36 a.m., the Coordination Center for Search and Rescue in Aviation Accidents (CCSAAR) received a report of a motor hang glider that had fallen into the sea about 200-300 meters from the coast, with two people on board, bTV reported.

Denkov: Radev wants us to live in a country like Russia, which is currently without a doubt totalitarian, I would even say fascist

Prime Minister Radev's statement before today's meeting of the Council of Ministers is completely inadequate. This was stated at a briefing in parliament by the chairman of the "Continuing Change" parliamentary group, Nikolay Denkov.

A ring with an image of the Virgin Mary Oranta was discovered during excavations on Cape Kaliakra

A women's ring from the second half of the 14th century, on which the Virgin Mary Oranta is depicted, is the latest find in the archaeological research of Kaliakra. This was announced to the media by one of the leaders of the archaeological research at the site, Dr. Filip Petrunov from the National Archaeological Institute with Museum at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, quoted by BNT.

Donev: The minimum wage for 2027 will be determined by the end of September.

A new mechanism for determining the amount of the minimum wage in Bulgaria must be adopted by the end of August, and the minimum wage for 2027 must be determined by the end of September. This was stated by Finance Minister Galab Donev, presenting the results of the work of the interdepartmental working group established by his order.

Electrocharge opened a new fast charging station at a key location on the road to Greece

Electrocharge continues to expand its electric vehicle charging network with a new fast charging station at the Petrol Kulata gas station, located in close proximity to the border crossing with Greece.

Efremova: Social services worked with the family of one of those detained for the murder in Plovdiv

With the family of one of The minors detained in connection with the murder in Plovdiv were already being worked on by social services before the tragedy after information about it was received. This was announced by the Minister of Labor and Social Policy Natalia Efremova.

Two fell from a motorized hang glider near Nessebar, one died

A tragedy shook Nessebar after an accident with a motorized hang glider led to the death of one person and the serious injuries of another. The event took place in the immediate vicinity of the popular resort town.

Large ammunition discovered near the “EMKO“ factory

Large ammunition was discovered in the perimeter of the explosion at the “EMKO“ factory, which cannot be removed, bTV learned. They will have to be blown up on the territory of the plant, bTV reported.

1444 euros reached the average salary in the second quarter of 2026.

The average gross monthly salary in Bulgaria reached 1444 euros in the second quarter of 2026, according to preliminary data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI), released on Wednesday. It has increased by 9.8% compared to the same period last year.

NSI: Young people in Bulgaria are only 14% of the country's population

There are 897,968 young people aged 15-29 in Bulgaria, which represents 14 percent of the country's total population. One third of them are employed, according to data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI) for 2025, published on the institution's website on the occasion of today's International Youth Day.