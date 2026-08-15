Yellow code for sea waves issued for today

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) has issued a yellow code for sea waves today. This is stated on the NIMH website.

The institute states that with a yellow code, people should be careful that the combination of strong wind, tide and rough seas can lead to local flooding in coastal areas. People are advised to be careful when driving or walking in coastal areas.

According to the weather forecast, there will be variable cloudiness along the Black Sea coast, and the sea waves will be 3-4 points. Only on the southern coast, light rain is possible. There will be moderate, temporarily strong winds from the east-northeast along the southern coast. Maximum temperatures will be 25°-26°, the same as the sea water temperature.