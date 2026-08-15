The feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary was celebrated today in churches across the country

The feast of the Assumption of the Most Holy Mother of God, also known as the Great Mother of God, was celebrated with liturgies in churches across the country.

The Bulgarian Patriarch and Metropolitan of Sofia Daniil led the holy liturgy in the church of the “Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary" in Kyustendil. The Church celebrated its church holiday today, and the city its spiritual holiday. In the person of the Holy Mother of God, we see with what great mercy the Lord has honored the human race, with what great grace he has bestowed on the Holy Mother of God, by choosing her to become the Mother of God and give birth to the Son of God, said the Bulgarian Patriarch. In his words, in her person, human nature is elevated and filled with God's grace. Then Patriarch Daniil

The Troyan Monastery “Assumption of the Virgin“ celebrates its temple holiday today. Worshippers from all over the country gathered before the miraculous icon “St. Mother of God of Three Hands“, the patron saint of the monastery, to bow and ask for a blessing for themselves and their loved ones. The hierarchal divine liturgy, celebrated by the abbot of the monastery, Bishop Vasily of Dragovita, was attended by the President of the Republic of Bulgaria Iliana Yotova, the mayor of Troyan Donka Mihaylova and the leadership of the municipality, the regional governor of Lovech Plamen Hristov, members of parliament and representatives of various institutions. “Today we celebrate the Assumption of the Holy Virgin – "we celebrate the day when the Holy Mother of God tasted death, fell asleep and was then taken up by angels to Heaven," said Bishop Vasily.

The earthly life and holiness of the Most Holy Queen of Heaven should be an effort and the ultimate goal of each of us, said Metropolitan John of Varna and Veliko Preslav at the celebration on the occasion of the Day of Varna – Assumption of the Virgin Mary. He pointed out that the example left to us by the Mother of God is not something unattainable for us, but a calling for everyone who confesses the name of Christ.

The feast of the Assumption of the Most Holy Mother of God is the greatest and most revered of all Theotokos feasts, Metropolitan Grigoriy of Vratsa told BTA at the Cherepish Monastery “Assumption of the Virgin Mary“. It is no coincidence that the holiday is known among the people as the Great Virgin Mary, which shows its importance in the minds of the people for centuries, the bishop added.

Metropolitan Arseny of Sliven celebrated the festive service in the church of the “Assumption of the Virgin“ in Nessebar. The seaside town celebrates its feast of the Great Virgin Mary.

Honoring the Mother of God, we testify to the love for our Lord Jesus Christ, said Metropolitan Cyprian of Stara Zagora, who led today's festive service in the church of the “St. Assumption of the Virgin“ in Kazanlak.

The veneration of the Mother of God should become respect for every mother and for every human dignity, noted the Belogradchik Bishop Polycarp - the first vicar of the Plovdiv Metropolitan, before the believers who came to the temple holiday of the cathedral church "Assumption of the Virgin" in Pazardzhik.

Today's holiday, all Orthodox Christians, we associate with the prayerful protection that we have from the pure Virgin Mary, said the abbot of the Bachkovo Monastery "Assumption of the Virgin" Bishop Sioniy of Veliky.

In the church "St. Assumption of the Virgin" in Ruse, the Tiberiopolis Bishop Tikhon noted that today's holiday is a day of gratitude for the protection that the Holy Virgin Mary gives us. But times have come when gratitude is something almost forgotten for us. We, the Bulgarians, forgot to thank, said the bishop.

With a liturgical procession with an icon of the Holy Mother of God and blessing of water today in the Petritsk village of Rupite, the temple holiday of the church "Assumption of the Virgin" was celebrated. "This tradition arose after the Holy Mother of God herself was depicted on the back of her icon. Since then, by decision of the church board and with the blessing of the chairman of the temple, a liturgical procession with the icon of the Holy Mother of God is held around the temple", said theologian Ivan Tuparov.

May the mercy of God and heavenly joy always fill your hearts with unearthly joy, happiness, and well-being, said the hierarchal vicar of the Samokov spiritual district, stavrophorous banker Mikhail Kolev in the metropolitan church "Assumption of the Virgin" in Samokov.

We need the Holy Mother of God always, and especially today, said Father Vladimir, chairman of the board of trustees of the church “Holy Mother of God“ in Sliven. He delivered these words in his sermon during the solemn holy liturgy for the feast of the Assumption of the Most Holy Mother of God.

In his sermon in the church “Assumption of the Virgin“ in Targovishte, Father Biser Hristov expressed joy at the many worshipers who came to the church as a sign of respect for the Mother of God.

Laymen filled the church of the “Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary“ in Yambol on today's great Christian holiday to worship the Mother of God and pray for the health and well-being of their families. The service was led by four priests - the head of the church, Father Yanko, together with Father Stoyan, Father Zhelyo and Father Ivan from the other three Orthodox churches in Yambol.

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Source: www.bta.bg