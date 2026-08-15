Woman dies in motorcycle accident near Stamboliyski

A woman died in a motorcycle accident at the exit of the village of Novo Selo, Stamboliyski municipality, in the direction of the village of Isperihovo, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Plovdiv announced. The report was filed on tel. 112 at around 3:30 p.m.

A “Kawasaki“ motorcycle went off the roadway and crashed into a concrete structure next to a drainage canal. The arriving medical team confirmed the death of the 57-year-old passenger, BTA reports.

The driver, of the same age, was tested for alcohol, the result was negative.

The scene of the accident was preserved by employees of the Regional Directorate – Stamboliyski. The initiated pre-trial proceedings are being handled by employees from the “Transport Crime Investigation“ sector.