A serious accident on the Sofia Ring Road in the area of the junction for the Bistritsa district caused serious traffic difficulties this afternoon.

According to information from eyewitnesses, the passage through the section is not completely stopped, but is taking place extremely slowly. Drivers traveling in this direction are facing serious delays, with reports of the accident initially being spread by users in the specialized group “Catastrophes in Sofia“ on Facebook.

So far, the competent institutions have not provided official data on the causes that led to the incident. There is also no confirmed information about any people who may have been injured in the collision. Sofia police teams are expected to clarify the circumstances surrounding the accident.