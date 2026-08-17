Weather today, forecast for Monday, August 17: Sun and heat up to 35 degrees

Clear and calm weather will prevail throughout the day. During the day on Monday, August 17, it will be hot and sunny. A weak, and in Eastern Bulgaria to moderate wind from the east-southeast is expected. Maximum temperatures in the country will reach high summer values – between 30°C and 35°C. According to data from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), morning temperatures will bring a brief cool down, varying most often between 14°C and 17°C.

Weather by city

Sofia : Around 31°C, full sun.

: Around 31°C, full sun. Plovdiv : Hot weather is expected with temperatures up to 34°C - 35°C.

: Hot weather is expected with temperatures up to 34°C - 35°C. Varna : Maximum values around 26°C - 28°C.

: Maximum values around 26°C - 28°C. Burgas: Warm and pleasant weather with temperatures up to 28°C.

Weather on the Black Sea

There will be excellent conditions for beach and relaxation on the Black Sea coast. The wind after noon will be from the southeast and will be moderate. The maximum air temperatures will be between 26°C and 28°C. The sea water remains warm with temperatures around 24°C - 25°C, and the sea waves will be moderate – between 2 and 3 balls.

Forecast for the mountains

The mountain ranges will offer sunny weather, suitable for tourism. In the afternoon, insignificant cumulus clouds will develop over individual mountainous areas in Western Bulgaria, but without significant precipitation. A moderate wind will blow from the east-northeast. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 23°C, and at 2000 meters – about 15°C.