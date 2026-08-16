The turnover of an establishment near Varna increased fivefold after an inspection by the National Revenue Agency

Over 250 violations of tax legislation have been found in more than 1,200 inspections in the Varna region since the beginning of the summer campaign of the National Revenue Agency (NRA), BTA reports.

The main problem for traders remains the failure to issue a cash receipt, it is clear from the data of the revenue agency. According to the communications expert at the Central Directorate of the National Revenue Agency Lora Georgieva, in some of the inspected sites a discrepancy was found between the cash on hand and the amounts marked on the fiscal device, as well as a lack of mandatory details on the notes.

“Eight cases of lack of fiscal device were also found“, Georgieva points out. The most drastic violations were found in seasonal sites and with traders who have located their activities at various summer festivals.

The active actions of tax officials will continue until the end of August, when the summarized results for the season will be announced.

As an illustrative example of non-compliance with social security and tax legislation, the NRA cites a complex with water facilities, a bar and a restaurant located in the Varna region, outside the coastal strip.

At the end of July, tax inspectors applied the “mystery shopper“ method for one-day monitoring of the site. The results show that with over 200 visitors per day, the reported turnover was only about 400 euros. For comparison, the entrance fee for a child is 10 euros, and for an adult - 15 euros.

After the initial findings, the complex was placed under seven-day open monitoring. The presence of the inspectors led to a jump in reported turnover - five times higher income from entrance fees and double growth for the restaurant. Daily income reached 3,000 euros from access to the water facilities and 5,000 euros from consumption in the establishment.

The experts are yet to analyze the collected data and use the risk analysis method to determine the subsequent actions against the trader. The NRA does not rule out the possibility that the site will be closed after the complete control proceedings are completed.