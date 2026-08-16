Important news in FACTS on 16.08.2026

Maya Manolova: Markups from 80% to 130%. Let's not let the winter of our discontent become

„There is no way the price in retail chains is fair, given that the official control authorities stated that we are talking about markups of the order of 80% to 130%. There is no way we can talk about fair prices, given that „Eurostat“ announced that dairy products are the most expensive in Bulgaria. We cannot assume that prices are fair, given that the same product, the same brand, the same brand in the same chain in Sofia is much higher priced than in Vienna, Berlin or Amsterdam“.

The turnover of an establishment near Varna increased fivefold after an inspection by the National Revenue Agency

Over 250 violations of tax legislation have been found during more than 1,200 inspections in the Varna region since the beginning of the summer campaign by the National Revenue Agency (NRA), BTA reports.

Vladislav Panev sounds the alarm: Alarming signals are coming from Romania

The Romanian economy has fallen by 2% in the last 12 months, which is among the records in the European Union. For comparison, ours is growing by 2.7 percent. You can see what happens when the party is over and it's time to sober up.

The “Kozloduy“ additional measures have been taken due to the unprecedentedly low level of the Danube

In connection with the unprecedentedly low levels of the Danube River, the Ministry of Energy informs that the implementation of all technical and organizational measures continues, as well as that additional preventive measures have been identified and are being studied to ensure the smooth operation of the Kozloduy NPP in a complicated hydrological situation.

Bridge over the landslide will restore the Smolyan - Pamporovo road

The construction of a bridge over the landslide has been chosen as an option for restoring the interrupted road between Smolyan and Pamporovo in the Raykovski Livadi area. The decision was made by the expert council of the “Road Infrastructure” Agency, the director of the Regional Road Administration in Smolyan, Eng. Marin Kushev, announced to BTA correspondent in Smolyan, Hristina Georgieva.

A man died while trying to get his jeep out of a ditch

A 31-year-old man died this morning in the village of Sitovo while trying to get his jeep out of a ditch, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Plovdiv announced.

GERB for Rumen Radev's hundred days: They promised us a state 2.0 - it turned out that it is run by two-faced people

"We gave Rumen Radev's government 100 days of tolerance. They have expired. From today, the critical search for responsibility for the quality of governance begins!". This was announced by GERB on its official Facebook page.

Serious accident on the Sofia Ring Road

A serious accident on the Sofia Ring Road in the area of the junction for the Bistritsa district caused serious traffic difficulties this afternoon.

Four artillery shells found in the Danube were neutralized

Specialists from the Land Forces have neutralized four cannonball-type artillery shells found near the banks of the river Danube in Silistra region, the press center of the Ministry of Defense reported. The operation was carried out on Saturday after a report was filed about the dangerous find.

A military helicopter rescued an injured man from a difficult-to-reach area in Rila

A man with a leg injury was evacuated by a military helicopter from a difficult-to-reach area in Central Rila. A crew of the Air Force participated in the rescue operation near Lake Cherni Gol, also known as the Black Lake.

Drone operators speak out against new fines of up to 50,000 euros

Changes to the Civil Aviation Act provide for a drastic increase in fines for unregulated drone flights of up to 50,000 euros, NOVA TV reports. The bill, motivated by security concerns after flights were blocked over Sofia, provoked a sharp reaction from 15 organizations from the aviation sector.

PP: In 100 days, Radev filled the government with slujbogonci from the old political model

In 100 days, Prime Minister Rumen Radev said that he had "eliminated the oligarchy" in political power - by filling the government with office-bearers from the old political model. This was stated by "We continue the change" in its official position on "Facebook".

While raising 150 cows, Dimitar breathes new life into old wheelchairs and donates them to people in need

A young farmer from the village of Byala Reka, near Parvomay, repairs out-of-use wheelchairs. Donations reach the entire country, even neighboring Serbia and North Macedonia.

Rumen Draganov: 400,000 people are arriving for "Eurovision". We suggested Burgas, Sofia would not be able to accommodate them

Expectations are for "Eurovision" about 400,000 people will arrive in our country. This was announced by the director of the Institute for Tourism Analysis - Rumen Draganov to bTV.

“The largest open-air mall“: "The market has been very weak for years, people have no money"

With its over 75 acres of area and more than 1,800 retail outlets, the Dimitrovgrad Market ranks first, perhaps on the Balkan Peninsula. It is no coincidence that it is also called the “largest open-air mall“.

Water shortage in the Danube: An extremely large amount of precipitation is needed to fill this water wave

“Unfortunately, the decline of the Danube continues, although at a slower pace. There were one or two such ripples in our section, so to speak, with the level rising by one centimeter and then falling again. Unfortunately, yesterday we had a record low level again. In Ruse it was minus 123.

Neighbor of the 17-year-old teenager who arranged Georgi Kuzev's last meeting: She was a good girl

„She was a good girl. Now she's changed recently", this is what a neighbor of the 17-year-old teenager from Stara Zagora who arranged the fatal meeting with Georgi Kuzev told BTV.

The „Blue Flag“ certificate requires that sea water be subjected to regular monitoring

Along with the signals in recent weeks about a pipe floating in the sea near Sozopol (without violations established by the institutions) and about the risk of pollution of sea water with untreated wastewater in Sveti Vlas (temporarily closed beach "Iztok"), many people are logically asking themselves the question of safety. The beaches in both resorts this year are among the 26 in our country awarded the international "Blue Flag" certificate for compliance with the criteria for safety, cleanliness, beach management, etc.

Gold rush along the Danube River

The low level of the Danube River in the area of the Ruse village of Ryahovo has caused a real treasure rush, NOVA reports. After the recent discovery of mammoth remains, dozens of people began to roam the bare river banks in search of antiquities and gold, ignoring legal prohibitions and serious risks to life from unexploded ordnance and underwater pits.

Natalia Efremova: The social system must be fair, not passive

The "Radev" cabinet presented its management program on the eve of the first 100 days of its governing mandate. Prime Minister Rumen Radev guaranteed that taxes and social security contributions would not change, and social benefits would not be withdrawn. However, the new mechanism for determining the minimum wage sparked controversy that continues to this day. According to the Minister of Labor and Social Policy Natalia Efremova, who is a guest in the studio of "The Day Begins on Sunday", one of the ways to counteract aggression among children is to create an environment in which they can be engaged in sports, creativity and other activities that develop their imagination and build a moral compass.

DB defined the first 100 days of the "Radev" cabinet as mastering the failed model

"Democratic Bulgaria" defined the first 100 days of the "Radev" cabinet as a period of mastering the failed governance model and creating new risks, instead of real change. This is stated in the position of the formation, distributed to the media. Today marks 100 days since the government with Prime Minister Rumen Radev took office. The National Assembly elected the new Council of Ministers on May 8, BNT reports.

Low level of the Danube revealed artifacts

The low level of the Danube has revealed remains and artifacts from different historical eras, but has also sparked a real treasure hunt along the exposed riverbanks. After the discovery of mammoth remains near the Ruse village of Ryahovo, many people began to wander along the river in search of ancient and valuable finds, writes Nova TV.